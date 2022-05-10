Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 651 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.8% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Apple by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 408,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,790,000 after buying an additional 28,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.68. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.