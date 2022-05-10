Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Kforce worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Kforce by 175.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kforce by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 18.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 138,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $55.94 and a one year high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

