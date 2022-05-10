Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,969 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

Shares of AAPL opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

