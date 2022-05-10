Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stake Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $185,892,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 521.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after buying an additional 359,872 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 46.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,725,000 after buying an additional 325,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 847.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after buying an additional 317,874 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 42.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,664,000 after buying an additional 180,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of NYSE L opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.28.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter.

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Loews Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.