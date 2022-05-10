Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,030 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.4% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

