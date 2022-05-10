Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,561 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $240,252,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 104,859 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,266,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 1,597 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.33.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

