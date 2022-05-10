Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Nvwm LLC’s Largest Position

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,575 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.7% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

