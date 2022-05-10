Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.9% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.7% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

