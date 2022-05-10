Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,250 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.73 and a 200-day moving average of $309.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

