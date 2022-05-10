Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,162 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,509 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,781,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,289,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

