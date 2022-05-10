Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,497 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.1% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

MSFT stock opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.