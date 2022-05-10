Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,570 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 1,597 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,480 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Microsoft stock opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.73 and a 200-day moving average of $309.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

