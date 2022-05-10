Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Decreased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,529 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Shares of MSFT opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.73 and its 200-day moving average is $309.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.