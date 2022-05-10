Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,869 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,038 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.45.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.