Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,387 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

WestRock Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.