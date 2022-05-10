Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $752,000 Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 158,055 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Shares of ADVM opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,332.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

