Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,831 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of New Gold worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,617,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,764 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $851.95 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

NGD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

