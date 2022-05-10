Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $819,000 Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Wipro by 27.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wipro by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after purchasing an additional 620,454 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wipro by 29.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 399,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,449 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,590,000 after purchasing an additional 383,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

