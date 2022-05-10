Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 46,383 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

