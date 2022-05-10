Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $73.15 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,515 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.0% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $73,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.73 and its 200 day moving average is $309.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

