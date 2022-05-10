Northern Trust Corp Buys 170,200 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.15% of Yandex worth $33,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.46%.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

