Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,555 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.72% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $33,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 4,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

