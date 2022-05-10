Northern Trust Corp Has $30.68 Million Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,404 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.14% of Pacira BioSciences worth $30,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1,386.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after buying an additional 297,382 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $10,106,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after buying an additional 135,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3,737.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 127,924 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $137,391.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,617 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,145 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.42.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

