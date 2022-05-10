Northern Trust Corp Has $31.62 Million Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,607,112 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,149 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.82% of F.N.B. worth $31,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

