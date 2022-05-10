Northern Trust Corp Has $32.20 Million Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of Kemper worth $32,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 817,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 896.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kemper by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.81. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -23.40%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

