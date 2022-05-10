Northern Trust Corp Has $33.60 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,345,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.36% of Vertiv worth $33,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 482,962 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,093,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick R. Johnson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,116.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

