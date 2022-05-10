Northern Trust Corp Has $33.79 Million Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,427,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,807 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of ING Groep worth $33,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ING Groep by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 2.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €12.70 ($13.37) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ING Groep from €15.30 ($16.11) to €15.90 ($16.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE ING opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.2452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

