Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $31,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,515,000 after purchasing an additional 712,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 138,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,481,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 433,930 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,154,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 281,425 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $17.56.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

