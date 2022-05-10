Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.44% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $32,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 300,329 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,954 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 32.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTS opened at $170.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.65. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.37 and a 12 month high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

