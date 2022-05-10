Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,154 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.32% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $31,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -86.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,835.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 10,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $211,147.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,778 shares of company stock worth $2,139,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

