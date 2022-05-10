Northern Trust Corp Sells 182,326 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.34% of NetScout Systems worth $32,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.94. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

