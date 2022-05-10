Northern Trust Corp Sells 40,795 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Trinity Industries worth $33,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,200,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 109,318 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

TRN stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.32.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.