Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,741 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Dolby Laboratories worth $31,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,128,000 after purchasing an additional 339,994 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 998,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 734,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,633,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 684,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,172,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 610,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,705,000 after purchasing an additional 43,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

NYSE DLB opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

DLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.