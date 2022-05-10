Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,456 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.11% of BeiGene worth $30,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth $12,298,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $134.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.85. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $131.03 and a 12-month high of $426.56.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 43.48% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

