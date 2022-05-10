OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000. Apple comprises about 4.1% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.08 and a 200-day moving average of $165.68. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

