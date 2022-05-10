Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,030 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Onto Innovation worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.43. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

