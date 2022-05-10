PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 120,117 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,147.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $917,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 220,982 shares of company stock worth $13,523,406 and have sold 62,250 shares worth $3,311,027. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.42%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

