Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,102 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 22,655 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Perficient worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Perficient by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 958,670 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,946,000 after acquiring an additional 65,692 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Perficient by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $55,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $5,026,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.67 and its 200-day moving average is $115.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

