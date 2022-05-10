Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,275,000 after buying an additional 80,770 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after buying an additional 138,110 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 529,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,349,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after buying an additional 265,052 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Post in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

POST stock opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $82.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Post (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.