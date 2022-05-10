Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stake Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of PFG opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

