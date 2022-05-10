Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,665 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 42,513 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $179,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

