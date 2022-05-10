ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 12,516 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,996,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,515 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $18,318,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

NYSE:CWK opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.39. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $291,529.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.