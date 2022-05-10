ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,594 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in TechTarget by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,757,000.00 and a beta of 1.04. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechTarget Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.