ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,635 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,026,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

BSY stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 129.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,109,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,647,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,833,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $5,406,896.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,386,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,946,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068 over the last ninety days. 22.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

