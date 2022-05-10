ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 626 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.76.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.