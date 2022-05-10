ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 8,614 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

