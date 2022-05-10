ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 109,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

TVTX stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

