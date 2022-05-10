ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 714,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 415,160 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,759,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HP. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 over the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.75. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

