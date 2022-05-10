ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Kemper by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMPR stock opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $80.78.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -23.40%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

