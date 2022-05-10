ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,196,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 374,402 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 254,710 shares during the period.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $41.73.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.